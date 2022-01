WEST JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A massive fire Thursday night threatened multiple homes on Country Squire Drive in West Jordan.

Fire crews were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to 3828 Country Squire Drive and found one mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Neighbors said there was an explosion and then a raging inferno.

Crews were still on scene late into the night.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.