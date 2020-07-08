Crews battle mobile home fire, brush fire in Sevier County

Gephardt Daily Staff
Photo: Richfield City FD/Facebook

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah, July 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple agencies were dispatched to a mobile home fire Tuesday in Sigurd.

The Richfield City Fire Department, Sigurd Fire Department and Sevier County Fire Warden Brion Terry responded and found the mobile home engulfed in flames.

A Richfield FD post on Facebook said high heat and heavy wind increased the fire behavior, and the blaze sparked a second brush fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, however.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

