Crews battle motorhome fire in Stockton

STOCKTON, Utah, Dec. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a motorhome fire in Stockton early Thursday morning.

“At 6:35 on the morning of Dec. 30, Stockton Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a structure fire on Railroad Street,” said a statement from Stockton Fire Department.

When units arrived they found two RV motorhomes fully engulfed in flames, the statement said. Stockton Police were able to confirm all individuals had made it to safety and that there was no one left on the property.

“Stockton Fire, Rush Valley Fire, Tooele City Fire, and Tooele Army Depot Fire Departments all responded to battle the blaze as it spread to a nearby tree,” the statement said. “The fire departments were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to other structures.”

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.