OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden home was evacuated Friday while crews battled a garage fire.

The Ogden City Fire Department shared photos on social media showing crews on the scene of the fire in the 4400 block of Taylor Avenue about 9:50 a.m.

“The home has been evacuated and residents are safe,” the post says.

