Crews battle Ogden garage fire

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden home was evacuated Friday while crews battled a garage fire.

The Ogden City Fire Department shared photos on social media showing crews on the scene of the fire in the 4400 block of Taylor Avenue about 9:50 a.m.

“The home has been evacuated and residents are safe,” the post says.

Fire officials said crews responded at 9:26 a.m. to a multi-level home with smoke and fames coming from the garage.

“A neighbor saw the flames and alerted the occupants who quickly evacuated the home,” the fire department stated in a news release. “Firefighters searched the home to ensure nobody else was inside.”

The three occupants of the home have been temporarily displaced and are receiving assistance from family and neighbors, fire officials said.

“The fire was quickly extinguished, and crews kept the fire contained to the garage,” the release says.

Damage to the home was estimated at $100,000. The cause remains under investigation, fire officials said.

South Ogden fire crews assisted in extinguishing the fire, according to the news release.