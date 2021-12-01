Crews battle residential fire in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Nov. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a residential fire in Bountiful Tuesday afternoon.

“Oakridge Drive is closed between Bonneville and 400 East due to a residential fire,” said a tweet from Bountiful City Police Department. “No one is injured, and the fire is under control thanks to South Davis Metro Fire.”

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Officials did not give an exact estimate of the damages sustained.

“Please don’t come to the area to get a look, give the firefighters room to work,” the tweet said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.