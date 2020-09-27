Crews battle residential fire in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a residential fire in Ogden Sunday morning which caused $50,000 in damages.

The fire occurred in the area of 201 Seventh Street, officials said. Bystanders reported seeing flames coming from the structure. Upon arrival crews found smoke and flames coming from the attic.

“Crews are mitigating a single family residence house fire that started at 7:01 this morning,” said a tweet from Ogden Fire Department. “All occupants have safely exited the structure as well as two dogs.”

Crews searched for the seat of the fire, meaning the area where the main body of the fire was located, secured the utilities and began a primary search of the residence.

“Primary search complete, ventilation in place,” said a follow-up tweet. “Overhaul beginning at this time.”

Crews then switched to defensive mode moving to attack the fire from the exterior as the integrity of the roof was in question.

The fire has now been brought under control.

A total of 22 firefighters from Ogden City and Northview Fire Departments responded with four engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck, two ambulances and the battalion chief.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.