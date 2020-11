SANDY, Utah, Nov. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a residential fire in Sandy Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred in the area of 7800 S. Manzano Drive, said a tweet from Sandy City Fire Department at 9 a.m.

A follow-up tweet soon after said the fire is out and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are on scene determining the cause, the follow-up tweet said.

