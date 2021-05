SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, May 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled an RV fire in South Salt Lake Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews were dispatched to 3336 S. Main St. at approximately 2:25 p.m.

Initial reports indicate firefighters battled the blaze for approximately 15 minutes; the RV was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

