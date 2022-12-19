Crews battle semi fire on I-80, freezing temperatures in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semitrailer fire closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in northwest Summit County for several hours early Sunday.

The Utah Department of Transportation tweeted at 3:35 a.m. about the eastbound I-80 closure near mile maker 275, about seven miles east of Echo.

The North Summit Fire District fought the semi fire “in sub zero temperatures” with assistance from firefighters from Unita County, Wyoming, “who spent most of the night with us,” according to post on the district’s Facebook page.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.