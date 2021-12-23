Crews battle storage unit fire in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Dec. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a storage unit fire in Springville overnight.

The fire broke out at A-Side Self Storage Units at 1750 W. Center St. in Springville at approximately 2:39 a.m.

Mapleton City Fire Department posted on Facebook: “Two engines from Mapleton are assisting Springville Fire and Rescue on a multiple storage unit fire.”

Details surrounding the scope of the damage has yet to be released.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.