Crews battle structure fire in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah, June 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a structure fire in Millcreek on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the area of 3600 S. Highland Drive, according to a tweet from Unified Fire Authority.

“Firefighters encountered smoke and flames upon arrival,” the tweet said. “Fire was knocked down within minutes and the fire is now under control.”

There were no injuries sustained as a result of the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

