Crews battle structure fire in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, May 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a structure fire in Ogden Tuesday morning.

A tweet from Ogden Fire Department said the fire broke out in the area of 2700 Liberty Ave. at approximately 6:25 a.m.

“Ogden Fire crews currently on scene of a multi-family residential structure with light smoke showing from a basement window,” a follow-up tweet said.

The fire was quickly brought under control and crews performed salvage and overhaul.

No one was injured, but three people may be displaced, officials said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Damage is estimated at $15,000 at this time.

Eighteen firefighters from Ogden City and South Ogden responded with one ladder truck, three fire engines, one paramedic rescue, one ambulance, one fire marshal, and one battalion chief.

