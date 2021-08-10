Crews battle structure fire in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a structure fire in Ogden Monday afternoon.

“Fire crews are on a structure fire on the 1000 block of Maxfield Drive,” said a tweet from Ogden Fire Department at 6 p.m. “Please avoid this area while crews aggressively mitigate the fire.”

Crews evacuated the building and found the seat of the fire, a follow-up tweet said.

“They have extinguished the fire and contained it to the attic of the home. Crews are working on overhaul,” said a third tweet.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.