Crews battle structure fire in Provo

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a residential fire in Provo early Sunday morning.

“Provo fire crews responded to a structure fire at approximately 1080 E. 360 South,” said a tweet from Provo Fire and Rescue. “The fire was isolated to the attic and roof, and was quickly extinguished.”

All occupants were able to get out safely and no one was injured as a result of the incident.

“In haze and smoke, Heavy Rescue 21 responded to its first structure fire less than one week after going in service,” a follow-up tweet said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.