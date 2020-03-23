Crews battle structure fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters in Salt Lake City battled a structure fire in the early hours of Monday.

The fire was reported at 4:07 a.m. Crews were sent to 650 E. 300 South.

“Crews found a fully Involved abandoned home (boarded up windows and doors),” a statement from the SLCFD says.

“Defensive fire operations performed to protect surrounding homes and businesses in the area. No injuries currently reported. Cause is under investigation.”