Crews battle structure fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters in Salt Lake City battled a structure fire in the early hours of Monday.
The fire was reported at 4:07 a.m. Crews were sent to 650 E. 300 South.
“Crews found a fully Involved abandoned home (boarded up windows and doors),” a statement from the SLCFD says.
Other Stories of Interest: 'Significant' number of LDS missionaries -- more than 1,600 -- heading home, from Philippines to Salt Lake City, on 5 chartered planes
“Defensive fire operations performed to protect surrounding homes and businesses in the area. No injuries currently reported. Cause is under investigation.”