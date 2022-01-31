Crews battle structure fire in Tremonton

TREMONTON, Utah, Jan. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters were called to a structure fire Sunday morning and found a garage fully engulfed.

Tremonton and Garland crews arrived after being summoned at 10:15 a.m. to 3074 W. 1000 North in Tremonton.

According to reports, a resident tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher but was unsuccessful. The fire was contained to the garage, and the house was not damaged.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed, but one possibility is that a welding tool that was still hot when it was left on a bench sparked the flames.