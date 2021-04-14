Crews battle structure fire in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Utah, April 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a structure fire in West Haven Wednesday morning.

Weber and Ogden Fire crews along with Weber County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire on 2100 South just before 6:35 a.m.

“Upon arrival crews noticed a camp trailer partially under a detached garage covering; both were fully engulfed,” said a Facebook post. “Wind conditions were causing the flames to impinge on the house. Weber Ladder 66 began fire attack shortly after Ogden Ladder 4 showed up and protected the home from fire spread.”

Weber County Sheriff’s officials shut down 2100 South in order for fire crews to get an extra water supply line.

Both the trailer and garage covering were a total loss with minor heat damage to the home’s exterior.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation; sheriff’s detectives and Weber Fire District marshals are interviewing a person of interest.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.