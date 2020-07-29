Crews battle to structure fire at resort in Fairview

FAIRVIEW, Utah, July 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a structure fire at a resort in Fairview Wednesday.

“Resources responded to a fire in Skyline Mountain Resort involving a structure,” said a tweet from Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office. “The structure is a loss but the fire was held to the immediate property.”

Fire resources used structure and wildland tactics to contain the fire, the tweet said.

No one was injured and no other structures were involved.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.