Crews battling 100-acre brush fire north of Midway

MIDWAY, Utah, May 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are battling a 100-acre brush fire north of Midway Tuesday afternoon.

Utah Fire Info tweeted at 2:30 p.m. the blaze, called the Saddle Fire, is moving north and engine crews and a dozer are on scene.

“Firefighters are experiencing strong, erratic winds in the area,” the tweet said.

The public is asked to stay away from the fire area so that first responders can operate safely.

“A few homes have been evacuated as a precaution, they are not threatened at this time,” said a follow-up tweet. The fire is moving away from structures, officials said.

Resources from Wasatch County Fire, Wasatch County Public Works, Utah Division of Forestry Fire and State Lands, Heber City Police Department and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office are assisting. Lone Peak Hotshots are en route to the incident.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

A follow-up tweet added: “Additional crews have been ordered and are responding. The fire is transitioning to a Type 3 IMT.”

