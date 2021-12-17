Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Taylorsville

2 Alarm Fire: @TvilleUT 12/17/21 This afternoon at 2:45pm Unified Fire & @wvcfd crews responded to a storage unit fire resulting in 11 units damaged. The cause involved a running space heater and is considered accidental in nature. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/pwkuUjjC5S — Unified Fire (@FireAuthority) December 17, 2021

KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a two-alarm fire in Taylorsville Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Extra Space Storage at 5520 S. 3915 West, Unified Fire Authority Public Information Officer Ryan Love told Gephardt Daily.

UFA tweeted at 3:45 p.m. “This afternoon at 2:45 p.m. Unified Fire and West Valley City Fire Department crews responded to a storage unit fire resulting in 11 units damaged. The cause involved a running space heater and is considered accidental in nature. No injuries reported.”

There is no exact extent of damages at this early stage.

West Valley City Fire Department assisted with firefighting efforts.

Gephardt Daily has a crew on the scene and will have more on this developing story as information is made available.