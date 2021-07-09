Crews battling 2-alarm house fire in Hooper

HOOPER, Utah, July 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are battling a two-alarm house fire in Hooper Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at approximately 5:10 p.m. in the area of 5500 S. 5500 West.

“Fire started in a garage, and extended into the house, and to the house to the north,” said a tweet from Weber Fire District at 6 p.m. “Fire is under control now.”

No one was injured as a result of the blaze, the tweet said.

Crews from Weber Fire District, Roy, Washington Terrace, Northview, Ogden, and Clinton responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the tweet added.

Roads are closed in the area of 5550 South at 5100 West.

