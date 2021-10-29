Crews battling 3-alarm fire at downtown Salt Lake City bar

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at a downtown Salt Lake City bar Thursday afternoon. Photo: SLCFD

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at a downtown Salt Lake City bar late Thursday afternoon.

The fire is at Lake Effect, at 155 W. 200 South, which is opposite the Salt Palace Convention Center, according to a tweet from Salt Lake City Fire Department at 5:15 p.m.

Initial reports indicate the incident is a gas fire that spread to the walls.

There is no word yet if anyone has been injured.

As of 6 p.m., 200 South is closed to traffic and individuals are being asked to avoid the area.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.

