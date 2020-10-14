Crews battling blaze at West Valley City charter school

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are battling a blaze at a West Valley City charter school Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at Ensign Learning Center at 2755 S. Decker Lake Drive at approximately 10:40 a.m., according to West Valley City fire officials.

Staff and students have been evacuated; no one has been injured as a result of the blaze.

The blaze is mostly contained as of 12:15 p.m., officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.