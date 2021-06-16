Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Salt Lake City parking garage

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a two-alarm fire in a Salt Lake City parking garage Tuesday evening.

The fire broke out in the parking garage in the area of 500 E. 100 South at approximately 8 p.m., SLC Fire Captain Anthony Burton told Gephardt Daily.

“Our crews got there, found heavy smoke, took a while for them to figure out exactly where that fire was because it was in a parking garage and it was full of smoke, so the visibility was pretty limited,” Burton said. “We did upgrade to a two-alarm fire just to throw a whole bunch of resources to it, to make sure we didn’t have anybody there.”

Burton added: “It looks like we have quite a few people that have been inhabiting that structure, it is abandoned, or vacant, per se.”

There were no injuries sustained in the course of the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.