Crews battling fire near St. George mall; spectators asked to stay away

ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police area asking motorists to stay away as crews battle a fire near a St. George shopping center.

St. George police officer Tiffany Mitchell went live on social media about 2:15 p.m. to discourage people from stopping to view or film the fire near Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive.

“If you’re anywhere in town, you can see the smoke from a structure fire we have here,” Mitchell said. “We have multiple agencies on scene working this fire right now.”

Police are asking spectators to stay away from the area, which Mitchell described as “a chaotic scene.”

“We understand that these are big deals, that people are excited about this kind of stuff, but for the love of all things holy, we need you to stay away from here,” she said. “We have people that are stopped on the freeway over here. It’s very dangerous for everybody involved.”

Employees and shoppers have been evacuated from stores in the area, police said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.