MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, June 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are battling a new wildfire in Millard County Wednesday afternoon.

“Resources are responding to the #BaldMountainFire in Millard County northwest of Fillmore,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 2 p.m.

“Estimated at 15-20 acres and growing.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

