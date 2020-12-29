Crews battling structure fire in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are battling a structure fire in Sandy Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is in the area of 11200 S. Tall Pines Way, said a tweet from Sandy City Fire Department. The address is just north of the fire department itself.

Crews responded to the scene at 3:25 p.m., according to initial reports from the scene, and there were smoke and flames coming from the structure. Additional engines were then requested.

Scanner traffic indicates that one person may be trapped in the home.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.