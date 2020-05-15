Crews battling warehouse fire in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, May 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are battling a warehouse fire in Murray on Thursday night.

The blaze is in the area of 4200 S. 300 West, near the Humane Society of Utah, which is at 4242 S. 300 West.

Initial reports indicate the warehouse is abandoned, and may have been the scene of numerous other fires in recent years.

It’s not clear if anyone has been injured as a result of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not known at this early stage.

Gephardt Daily has a crew on the way to the scene and will have more on this developing story as information is made available.