Crews battling wildfire on Ferron Mountain in Emery County

Gephardt Daily Staff
Photos: Emery County Sheriff's Office

FERRON, Utah, July 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are battling a wildfire on the south side of Ferron Mountain in Emery County, fire officials said.

The Ferron Mountain Fire has burned an estimated 2 acres along Wrigley Reservior Road near Flagstaff Peak, state wildfire officials said Monday evening.

“A helitack crew, a helicopter, and fire engines are suppressing the fire,” Utah Fire Info tweeted at 6:41 p.m. “The Fire is burning in sparse timber. Firefighters will work on the fire into the evening.”

