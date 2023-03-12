Crews contain basement fire to single room in Riverton home

RIVERTON, Utah, March 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — No injuries were reported following a fire in the basement of a Riverton home Saturday.

Crews responded about 7:45 p.m. to reports of a fire at 13350 S. 1830 West, according to the Unified Fire Authority.

The fire was contained to a single room in the basement of the home, which also sustained minor smoke damage, officials said.

Multiple pets were able to shelter in place without being affected, according to UFA.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.