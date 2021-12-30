Crews contain gas leak in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews contained a gas leak in downtown Salt Lake City Thursday afternoon.

“Our officers and SLC Fire are investigating a natural gas leak in the area of 1000 East South Temple St.,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department.

Traffic was initially blocked at 900 East and 1100 East on South Temple Street.

“The source of the leak has been identified and contained,” said a follow-up tweet. “Traffic is now flowing normally. The investigation remains ongoing.”