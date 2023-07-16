Crews contain Washington County wildfire despite drone intrusion

HILDALE, Utah, July 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews have contained a wildfire that started Saturday north of Hildale in southwest Washington County, state fire officials said.

The Saddle Fire started about 7 p.m. Saturday and burned about 7.5 acres, though it was no longer active by 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Utah Fire Info.

Crews used aircraft to battle the fire, but operations were interrupted Sunday by a drone in the area, officials said.

“A drone intrusion grounded aircraft this morning,” Utah Fire Info tweeted. “Personal aircraft is prohibited. If you fly, we can’t.”

Two structures and several outbuildings initially were threatened by the fire.

