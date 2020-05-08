Crews continue Utah Lake search for teens missing since Wednesday

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, May 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Search crews remain at the scene of Utah Lake, where two teenagers went missing Wednesday afternoon after heading for the lake with a pool-type floatation device.

The missing teens have been identified as Priscilla Bienkowski, 18, of Saratoga Springs, and Sophia Hernandez, 17, of Eagle Mountain.

They were seen on the northwest side of the lake. Officials believe they were caught up in high winds and heavy waves that blew through the area late Wednesday afternoon. Officers who were near the lake at the time described the conditions as “fierce.”

A search began Wednesday evening after a lake visitor answered one of the girl’s cell phones left on the shore and talked to family members, informing them there was no sign of the girls.

The search continued into the early hours of Thursday, then resumed at dawn.

A flotation device were found, but, other than keys and cell phones, no other sign of Bienkowski or Hernandez has been found despite searches by SAR crews on land and in boats, and by helicopter and officials on horseback.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff’s Office, said weather and lake conditions on Friday make it more likely sonar will be able to successfully scan under the lake’s surface.

