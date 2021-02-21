Crews extinguish chimney fire at Colonial Motel in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden and Northview fire crews responded to the Colonial Motel after bystanders reported fire coming out of the building’s chimney Saturday.

Crews were dispatched to the motel, at 1269 Washington Blvd., at about 5:45 p.m., according to a news release from Deputy Chief Willis, with the Ogden Fire Department.

They arrived to find flames coming from the chimney area and quickly began to get the fire under control and evacuate the motel. The fire was contained to the chimney area.

Willis said the damage currently is estimated at $50,000, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Southbound lanes on Washington Boulevard were closed to traffic from 12th Street to south of the motel while crews were on scene. Ogden City police assisted with traffic control.

Seventeen firefighters from Ogden City and Northview fire departments responded, with two engines, two ladder trucks, a rescue truck, an ambulance, and the battalion chief, the news release says.

No one was injured as a result of this incident.