SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters battled a fire at an abandoned home Friday evening on Salt Lake City’s west side.

Salt Lake City fire officials said the single-family home near 1000 West and North Temple Street that caught fire was abandoned.

Salt Lake City police closed 1000 West in the area for about an hour while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.