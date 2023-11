COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Nov. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters extinguished an apartment fire in Cottonwood Heights on Thursday afternoon.

An attic fire caused damage to an eight-plex building in the 2300 bock of 6895 South, according to the Unified Fire Authority.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke in the building. The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday.