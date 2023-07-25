Crews extinguish Hurricane shed fire, prevent damage to other structures

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Photo: Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue

HURRICANE, Utah, July 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters extinguished a shed fire and prevented it from damaging surrounding structures Monday evening.

Crews responded about 5:20 p.m. to a shed fire at 830 S. 1100 West caused by a resident burning weeds, Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue stated on social media.

“First arriving crews found a fully engulfed shed that was threatening other structures. Crews were able to get a knockdown on the fire before any significant damage to the surrounding structures occurred,” the post states.

No injuries were reported.

Photo Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here