Crews extinguish Hurricane shed fire, prevent damage to other structures

HURRICANE, Utah, July 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters extinguished a shed fire and prevented it from damaging surrounding structures Monday evening.

Crews responded about 5:20 p.m. to a shed fire at 830 S. 1100 West caused by a resident burning weeds, Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue stated on social media.

“First arriving crews found a fully engulfed shed that was threatening other structures. Crews were able to get a knockdown on the fire before any significant damage to the surrounding structures occurred,” the post states.

No injuries were reported.