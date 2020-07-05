Crews extricate horse from trailer after crash in Hooper

HOOPER, Utah, July 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews extricated a horse from a trailer after a crash in Hooper Saturday night.

“Last night, Weber Station 63 and Roy Fire responded to a vehicle crash,” said a tweet from Weber Fire District. “The truck and trailer were found in a ditch in Hooper.”

The driver had minor injuries; the horse was given a sedative to assist with its extrication from the trailer and had only minor injuries also, the tweet said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.