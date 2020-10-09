Crews fight 2-alarm residential fire in Provo

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a two-alarm residential fire in Provo Thursday afternoon.

“Provo, Orem, and Springville firefighters responded to a fire in a row of four town homes in the southeast part of the city,” said an Instagram post from Provo Fire and Rescue.

“The call was received at 4:27 p.m. One unit sustained significant damage; all four families have been displaced due to the extent of the damage.”

The Red Cross is working with the displaced residents and will be assisting with their needs.

“Provo crews remain on scene for continued overhaul and investigation,” the post said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.