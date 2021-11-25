Crews fight bathroom fire in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a bathroom fire in Park City in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

At approximately 1 a.m., engine 31, engine 33, engine 34, engine 38, truck 36, and medic ambulances 35 and 37 from battalion 3 along with Park City Police Department responded on a structure fire in an apartment complex on 2200 Monitor Drive, said a Facebook post from Park City Fire District. The fire was on the second floor of the Holiday Village Apartments.

All occupants were evacuated and there were no injuries.

“One unit bathroom fully involved when PCFD arrived,” the post said. “Fire was quickly knocked down by firefighters. There is smoke damage to the rest of the unit and the unit below has water damage.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.