Crews fight brush fire in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a brush fire in West Valley City Monday morning.

“Fire this morning at 3100 S. Decker Lake Drive,” said a tweet from West Valley City Fire Department at 10 a.m. “Burned about 1.5 acres. Tackled quickly. Now just mopping hot spots.”

No structures were burned, the tweet said. Some vehicles were threatened, but were not damaged in the end.

A total of 17 firefighters battled the flames.

The cause is undetermined at this time, officials said.

The fire broke out just east of the Maverik Center.

