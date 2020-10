SCIPIO, Utah, Oct. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are fighting a brush fire on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 15 near Scipio in Millard County Sunday morning.

The fire is in the area of mile post 183, said a tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation.

There are no delays as a result of the brush fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

