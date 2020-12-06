Crews fight commercial structure fire in Woods Cross

WOODS CROSS, Utah, Dec. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are fighting a commercial structure fire in Woods Cross Sunday morning.

The incident is in the area of 1350 South and 500 West in Woods Cross, said a tweet from South Davis Metro Fire at 9 a.m. The business nearest to that address is the Chinese restaurant Joy Luck Bountiful, but officials have not said if that is the location of the fire.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.

