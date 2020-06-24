Update: Crews have new brush fire in Eagle Mountain mostly contained

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, June 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from Unified Fire Authority and Camp Williams are at the scene of a wildfire that broke out late Monday afternoon in Eagle Mountain.

The new brush fire was reported at about 5:45 p.m. in the area of Sunset Drive and East Horizon Drive (Meadow Rand subdivision north of State Route 73).

At 7:13 p.m., Eagle Mountain City posted an update on Facebook saying UFA advises that the fire is mostly contained, with 5 to 8 acres burned. No homes or other property has been damaged.

Camp Williams is using helicopters to hit the hot spots, the post said.

