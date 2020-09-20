Crews fight residential fire in Kanarraville

KANARRAVILLE, Utah, Sept. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews fought a residential fire in Kanarraville Saturday night.

Cedar City Communications received several calls of a structure and trees on fire in the area of 3529 W. State Route 14, said a news release from Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office and well as officers from Cedar City Police Department responded and found a residence fully engulfed, the news release said.

“The home was tucked back into the trees with several other homes nearby,” the news release said. “Cedar City Fire Department assisted by Kanarraville Fire Department and Color Country Fire quickly attacked the fire preventing it from spreading.”

Utah Highway Patrol responded and assisted with the closure on SR-14 to provide access to water and all traffic was diverted to alternative routes.

The home was unoccupied at the time. It is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.