PROVO, Utah, Dec. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews fought a shed fire in Provo Sunday morning.

The fire broke out in the area of 350 N. Geneva Road at approximately 10:45 a.m., said a tweet from Provo Fire and Rescue.

“Provo fire is on the scene of a shed fire behind a mobile home,” said the tweet said. “The fire is out, and there are no injuries.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.