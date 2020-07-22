Crews fight ‘suspicious’ grass fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a “suspicious” grass fire in Salt Lake City Wednesday afternoon.

A tweet from Salt Lake City Fire Department said the grass fire broke out in the area of 2301 S. Foothill Drive.

The tweet at 3:15 p.m. said the fire is now out.

“Cause has not been determined however due to suspicious circumstances one person has been taken in for questioning,” the tweet said.

