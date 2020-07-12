Crews fighting 2 new wild fires in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, July 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews have responded to two new wild fires Saturday in Tooele County.

A fire at 5 Mile Pass has been named the Pony Fire. It started at about 4:15 p.m. and was estimated at 5 acres, Utah Fire Info tweeted about 45 minutes after it started.

The Poverty Point Fire, on the south end of the Lakeside Mountains, started at about 2 p.m. and was estimated at 200 acres.

Forward progression has been halted on both fires, the tweets said. The cause of the fires is under investigation.

