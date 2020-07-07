Crews fighting grass fire in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, July 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are battling a grass fire in Sandy Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is in the area of 10132 S. 360 East. Initial reports from the scene indicate between five and seven acres have been burned.

As of 4:30 p.m., the fire is mostly under control; no structures have been damaged and there are no injuries as a result of the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.